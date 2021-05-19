New food & music park comes to Huntingdon after fire tore down homes

HUNGTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In August 2019, fire tore through two apartment buildings in downtown Huntingdon. The homes were a loss and the lot sat empty… until now.

Construction on a new community park featuring food trucks and performance stages is well underway. It can be found nestled in the 515 block of Washington Street.

“I just think it’ll help draw people downtown again and bring some new life to the downtown area,” said Angela Sneath, owner of Weaver’s The Florist & Gifts.

Sneath’s business is next to the park, and she said she’s looking forward to her new neighbors. Or perhaps, neighbors, as the park can hold up to 50 people.

In addition to food trucks, visitors can support surrounding restaurants.

“Even the little cafes they can get takeout food and people can take it outside and eat it over at this little park,” said Sneath.

The $20,000 project is funded by the Huntingdon Borough and grant money, and is being constructed entirely by the borough’s maintenance crews.

The park is expected to be complete in about a month in a half. While it will open just in time for summer, there are year-round possibilities.

“There’s going to be a 20 foot tree ring in the center there, so Christmas we will actually have the tree lighting ceremony here, with the stage we’ll have the ability to have the performances,” said Sean Steeg, vice president of the Huntingdon Borough Council.

Much of the park’s decor will be purchased from surrounding businesses on Washington Street, and council said they look forward to welcoming new vendors as well.

“Having that space here in the borough I think is going to be absolutely spectacular for the vibrancy of Huntingdon and being able to sort of paint with other municipal colors,” said Steeg.