New equipment helps Amish meet health act

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Extension estimates that Amish and Mennonite farmers produce more than half of all vegetables grown in Pennsylvania.

So the extension department put together a curriculum to help these growers meet federal food safety rules.

The educational materials are designed to accommodate these farmers who prefer not to use computers or other electronic training equipment.

The information is also presented in a way that reflects the grower’s unique farming practices and learning preferences.