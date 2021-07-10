New distillery celebrates grand opening in Patton Boro

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Excise Distillery in Patton held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon, celebrating the grand opening of the new distillery in Cambria County.

The businesses four co-owners: Jordan Frees, Nathan Beare, Nate Wharton, and Doug Ropp opened their doors for the first time, marking the end of a four-year process, that started during an engineering project they were involved in at the University of Pittsburgh.

The Excise Distillery offers seven flavored liqueurs. Co-owner Nate Wharton said they plan to continue releasing new flavors every couple of weeks.

“Right now we have flavored liqueurs. That’s the area we’re specializing in. We’re also sourcing some local corn and grains from these regions for our vodkas, and we’re creating rum,” Wharton said.

Nate Wharton adds they plan to start making whiskeys in the fall.

Everything is done in house, with the four of them working together to mash, ferment, and bottle all of the liquor sold in store