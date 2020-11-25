New details on Johnstown burglary that lead to K9 Officer Titan’s death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details emerged Wednesday about the Johnstown burglary that lead to the death of K9 Officer Titan.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police responded to a burglary in progress at 249 Maple Avenue which is the location of an abandoned Goodwill warehouse in the Woodvale section of Johnstown.

According to criminal paperwork, officers saw lights from flashlights on the upper floors of the building, and the lock to the door of the warehouse was pried off and broken.

After an initial search of the building, police apprehended three suspects, Robert, 52, and Corey, 24, McCarty, and Sean Robertson, 25. A black Ford F-150 was parked at the loading ramp, along with a trailer. Officials said they found tubing and other miscellaneous items in the back of the truck belonging to Robert McCarty.

After learning there were two other suspects, Makayla, 22, and Derrick, 27, McCarty, were still inside the building, police called for Officer Brian Steven and K9 Officer Titan. Officers reportedly advised the two suspects to surrender, which neither did.

K9 Titan was sent in through an open door of a service elevator. While searching the third floor, the K9 fell to the bottom of the shaft and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police eventually found Derrick on the third floor, and Makayla on the fifth floor.

While continuing their search, police found multiple “stations” where the suspects allegedly sat and took items apart, several bins of random items from the building, and tools for cutting materials inside the warehouse.

While searching Makayla, police also found a bag of suspected crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

All five suspects are charged with burglary, fleeing apprehension and possessing an instrument of a crime. They remain in Cambria County prison.