New details on fatal hit-and-run crash in Centre County

PENN TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Police have released new details on the car involved in a fatal hit and run accident in Centre County Friday night.

It happened along Route 45 in Penn Township at 8:36 p.m. near Penn’s Valley Road and Paradise Road.

The hit-and-run car is a 2012 to 2015 Honda pilot SUV, light colored or silver.

Police say the car has damage to the front passenger side with a missing fog light cover.

“In a situation like this, we are always relying heavily on the public, because at the end of the day we need to find someone who’s seen something who can relay it to us so we can follow-up on it,” stated PA State Trooper and Public Information Officer Christopher Fox.

The crash killed a 23-year-old Amish man who was riding a scooter along the road.

Anyone with information on the location of this hit-and-run car is asked to contact PA State Police.