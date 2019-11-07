New details about bizarre robbery, shooting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ has learned new details about the suspect involved in an armed robbery last night.

According to Altoona Police, the 18-year-old Bri Serville had been talking to the victim on snap chat.

She asked him to pick up two of her friend’s 18-year-old Nick Odellick and 20-year-old Draven Bush.

The victim told police when he went to drop off the two men, one pulled out a handgun and took his wallet.

Bush allegedly shot himself in the leg while running from the scene.

According to an Altoona Officer, the charges against Odellick have been dropped.

Serville was arraigned today, and bail is set at $50,000.

Bush was treated at UPMC Altoona for his injuries and is now facing charges.

Police say the gun used in the attack was stolen last week.

They’re warning everyone to lock their cars and to avoid leaving firearms in a vehicle.