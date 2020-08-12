New Deputy Controller in Clearfield County released before starting

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, Clearfield County Commissioners hired a new Deputy Controller but later discovered he had a felony conviction that prevents him from taking the position.

Commissioners say that Mark Michael’s name was submitted by Count Controller Adamson and Michael was hired to be the deputy on August 11, 2020. Under county code, elected officials have discretion over hiring and firing on their own department and the commission says they felt no reason to question Controller Adamson’s request.

It later came to the attention of Commissioners that Michael was convicted of bank fraud in 2013, a felony that disqualifies him from the position.

“We support the notion that people who make a mistake deserve redemption, and we would consider Mr. Michael for other positions within the County government. However, a felony or serious misdemeanor in an area related to one’s position (such as, in this case, bank fraud) should disqualify one from holding a financial position – particularly when the position involves the handling of taxpayer funds and the corresponding level of trust that comes with those duties.” – Commissioners said in a release.

Under Clearfield County code, if the Controller is absent, the Deputy Controller assumes all the duties of the Controller.

Commissioners are calling on Controller Adamson to withdraw this request so that they can work with him in finding a qualified and suitable replacement.