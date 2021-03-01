New dementia care program addresses growing need in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A long term care facility is making changes to help provide better care for those with higher level dementia.

Juniper Village at Brookline has created a special space and program within their facility, which will also help decrease waiting lists.

27 individuals with more advanced memory impairment and physical limitations will be served by a specialized team, including coordinators specializing in music, fitness, and sensory engagement.

The facility began accepting residents on February 1.

