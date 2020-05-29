New COVID-19 cases stay under 700, three new in Central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, as totals stay under 71,000.

As of Thursday, there are 693 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 70,735. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 366,970 people have tested negative.

There are 5,464 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the nearly 70,000 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates 65 percent of people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 614 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. That is only three more than yesterday’s report.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 228, the DOC is reporting 162 are prisoners at Huntingdon SCI with 3 inmate deaths.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,335 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,565 cases among employees, for a total of 17,900 at 603 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,517 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,280 of our total cases are in health care workers.