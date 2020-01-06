New county commissioners look at plans for the future

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Monday morning, newly elected Blair County officials were sworn into their respective offices at the courthouse. The newly renovated Courtroom Number One was packed with family, friends and courthouse employees, some saying a finally goodbye, while others just starting in their new roles.

Two of those new people in office are County Commissioners Amy Webster and Laura Burke.

Both Burke and Webster said they’ve made lists of things they want to get accomplished while in office, but a top priority is just learning to work as a team.

Lawyer Amy Webster replaced Terry Tomassetti in the Commissioner’s office. She said at the top of her to-do list is helping victims of abuse.

“I’m concerned about the social ills and what we can do to take steps to help folks get out of bad situation and into better ones, so that they can be a part of the community, in terms of being a productive part,” she said.

Attorney Laura Burke took over for Commissioner Ted Beam. After talking with him and members of the community, she said her focus is better communication.

“We can’t help with problems that we don’t know about, so we definitely want to encourage people to reach out if they have issues and to come and make public comments at meetings,” she said.

Both women said they hope to continue on the path their predecessors set for them.

“There have been some great things that have been done in the last couple of years. I think we can do more. That’s all, and I want to continue on the right track,” Webster said.

Commissioner Burke said they’ve already discussed having additional evening meetings around the county, so folks can let them know how they can help in a more efficient way.

“I think that we’re all committed to working as a team to do the best that we can for everyone in the county,” Burke said.