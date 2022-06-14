STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – In a 5 to 1 vote, a new council member was elected to the State College Borough on June 13.

Richard Byever announced that he would be stepping down from his position as he was relocating. Nalini Krishnan-Cutty was elected during the Monday night vote and will serve on the council through the end of 2023.

The seat will reopen in November 2023. The winner of the November vote will serve from January 2024 through the end of 2025.