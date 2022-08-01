BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An arbitrator has handed down a ruling between the Altoona Firefighters Union IAFF Local 299 and the city.

This comes after months without a contract. The city manager said the minimum staffing levels will drop from 13 to 11. The arbitrator also awarded a four-year deal in which firefighters will receive a 3.5 percent raise during this year followed by a four percent increase in each of the next three years.

There will also be a longevity increase, similar to city police.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

After their contract expired at the end of 2021, negotiations through arbitration began in February.