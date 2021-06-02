New Community LIFE center opens in Somerset Co.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community LIFE, an all-inclusive program geared toward meeting the healthcare needs of seniors, opened its eighth Health and Wellness Center.

The new center is located at 118 Shaeli Drive in Somerset, PA and participants in the program have access to individualized, coordinated medical care, therapies, and in-home services.

Community LIFE integrates long-term care, medical care, prescription drug and transportation services all in one program with no co-pays or deductibles. Community LIFE manages care for each participant and provides a center for wellness, recreational and social activities.