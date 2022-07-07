CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A new coffee shop officially opened its doors to the public in Ebensburg with a goal of educating customers to a new kind of coffee experience.

Bohemian Bean is located on High Street. Kaley Kozian had the vision of opening the shop, and it became a reality within a few months.

The shop features multiple coffee favorites, including lattes, cold brews, and other espresso beverages from local roasters. The shop also features different pastries from Smithmyer’s Superette and at-home bakers.

Kozian also wanted to highlight their options of both regular coffee and mushroom coffee. She describes mushroom coffee as a drink with a vitamin booster, but it has no change to the taste of the coffee. Mushroom coffee claims to have other benefits that regular coffee doesn’t have

“We’re trying to make sure people understand that it’s not a flavor thing. It’s not that. It’s the same as a vitamin booster. People are going crazy about it,” Kozian said. “I was a little nervous, “Are people going to like it? Are people going to try it?” But my girls are great, talking about it, educating them, it’s an education process more or less.”

So far, the community response has been favorable to the opening, considering it’s the only local shop in town. As the shop continues to grow, they look to provide yoga and art classes in their open studio.

The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 6:30 to 5 p.m and Saturdays from 8 a.m to 2 p.m.