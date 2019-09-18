New classes prepare students for future careers, encourage them to stay local

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Though it’s just the beginning of the school year, students at Bedford High School are already training for a life after graduation.

“Most workplaces use some kind of technology, so we need to have our students in that realm, but we have some special things going on,” Dr. Allen Sell, Superintendent of the Bedford Area School District, said.

Some of those special things, Sell said, include their iPad program and app development course.

“So far, they’ve been working on apps that control things like drones and little, smart balls that roll around,” he added.

Students are also learning programming, a skill Sell argued can be put to use anywhere in the county, including Bedford.

“Well, those jobs may originate out of Silicon Valley or somewhere. It may even be near Arlington, Virginia or whatever different places where tech is big, but you can be a programmer anywhere,” he said.

And although he wants to see his former students come back and work in the community, Sell said they need to choose that path on their own.

“It’s always rewarding to see students be successful at what they want to do. That is always a reward, but wouldn’t it be great if those students could be successful here and not necessarily somewhere else.”