New city fire chief fires up idea of Knox Boxes

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The city of DuBois welcomes a new fire chief, Chief Tony Roy.

Chief Tony Roy started firefighting at the J.E. DuBois Hose Company back in 1993.

Over his 28 years he says he’s filled every position in the ranks, captain, lieutenant and now fire chief.

Since starting the new role, he’s already fired up a new idea to the city’s council, Knox Boxes.

It’s a lock box that only the fire department would have control over which would be located on commercial and multi-tenant buildings.

This would allow firefighters to gain access into buildings faster during off hours, or when no one is home.

“So that way if we have a call of an alarm coming off in one apartment and maybe nobody is home in another apartment, if there’s a problem in there, there’s no other way for us to get in there without possibly doing some damage. So a $300 Knox box is a lot better than a $1,200 door that we may have to break in to try and verify if there’s an issue or not,” said Roy.

According to Chief Roy the code in the city of DuBois is that all new buildings have to have a Knox Box, but he’d like to get the boxes on older buildings as well.