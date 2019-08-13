1  of  2
Breaking News
15-month-old found unresponsive in an Altoona alley Altoona-Johnstown Diocese among those named in abuse lawsuit

Chick-fil-a adds Mac-n-Chese to menu

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chick-fil-A’s menu is getting a little cheesier.

Starting today, Chick-fil-A launched its version of an American classic as a side dish option.

‘Macaroni and cheese’ will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals or just by itself.

The new mac & cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.

Chick-fil-A says its mac and cheese includes a special blend of cheddar, parmesan, and romano.

The chain says mac and cheese will be made fresh in restaurants every day.

Also today, Chick-fil-A rolled out a ‘frosted caramel coffee’ treat. It’s available for a limited time through November 9th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss