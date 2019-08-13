Chick-fil-a adds Mac-n-Chese to menu

Chick-fil-A’s menu is getting a little cheesier.

Starting today, Chick-fil-A launched its version of an American classic as a side dish option.

‘Macaroni and cheese’ will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals or just by itself.

The new mac & cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.

Chick-fil-A says its mac and cheese includes a special blend of cheddar, parmesan, and romano.

The chain says mac and cheese will be made fresh in restaurants every day.

Also today, Chick-fil-A rolled out a ‘frosted caramel coffee’ treat. It’s available for a limited time through November 9th.