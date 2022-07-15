BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Maxwell Transportation, the new bus client for Chestnut Ridge School District, is hosting an open house this weekend.

On Saturday, July 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at its headquarters in Osterburg, PA. The company wants to let parents see its equipment and encourage interested bus and van drivers to apply.

A food truck will have pizza for all guests, and the first 50 parents will receive backpacks and school supplies for their children.

“We’re trying to pull the community together,” CEO Randy Maxwell said. “There’s not a lot going on out there right now that’s making everybody smile sometimes.”

While the company has the busses, it’s in need of more drivers. Maxwell said drivers who are already SBC certified will receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus, and all new drivers will receive other benefits.

As for parents who may be concerned about new drivers, Maxwell said safety is its number-one priority.

“I wouldn’t want to put anybody that’s uncomfortable behind the wheel, so I feel very secure in our drivers,” Maxwell said. “ Thankfully, we live in a small community, and 90% of the people that live here have driven on most of the roads.”

Maxwell has agreed to a 5 year contract, taking over the district’s 29 routes. Its first client was actually Chestnut Ridge back in the early 1970’s when the company began transporting the district’s special needs students.

The company has offered bus service to other districts for over 13 years.

Randy Maxwell also addressed the rumor that his company’s contract would be voided if he can’t hire enough bus drivers by August. He said the rumor isn’t true.

“I’d refer back to the letter from the school that says that says it couldn’t be further from the truth.”