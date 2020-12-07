New charges filed after Altoona man struck officer, tried to take gun and taser

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing new charges after he reportedly struck an officer and tried to take another’s gun and taser when being arraigned on drug charges.

Ryan Noel, 25, reportedly became upset after an arraignment and when placed in a holding cell, waiting to be transported to Blair County Prison, he began to kick the door repeatedly. When told to calm down he replied “come make me.” At that time, police say they entered the cell and Noel started to struggle with them.

After reaching for the gun of one officer and the taser of another, he was pulled into the hall where they were able to get him down. Noel then reportedly struck a third officer in the face three times with a closed fist. Police report that they were abe to get him subdued and handcuffed.

He has been in jail with $75,000 cash bail and now there is another $75,000 cash bail for the new charges. Preliminary hearings for both cases are scheduled for Wednesday.

