New Charges: Altoona man facing nearly 1,000 counts for sexual assault of two teens

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man, who is already in Blair County Prison after trying to flee to North Carolina, will face more charges for the alleged sexual assault of another teenager.

Jason Brandt, 41, is now facing another 468 counts stemming from the alleged sexual assault of a second girl. Brandt was charged with 508 sexual assault-related counts back in late May.

After the previous report, police stated that the 2nd teen came forward in an interview on July 8 to state that Brandt had also assaulted her from the time she was about 8 or 9 years old. Brandt often threatened to take her electronics if she refused, according to the victim.

“I would rather have stuck to being a child, but he wouldn’t allow that,” the victim said in her interview, police noted.

According to the complaint, Brandt would engage in sexual activities with both teens and allegedly take photos with his phone.

Brandt was charged Thursday, July 22, and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on both cases on Friday when he will also be arraigned on the new case.

Brandt is still in Blair County Prison, unable to post $500,000 bail from his May 28 arraignment.