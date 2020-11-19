New charges added in Altoona double homicide

by: WTAJ Staff

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — New charges were added Thursday morning in an Altoona double homicide. 

Onya Lewis, 31, formerly of Gallitzin, is now charged with second-degree murder in the May 28 killings of the 52-year-old Natalie Washington and 28-year-old  Mikal Jackson-Stevenson at Washington’s apartment on the 2600 block of Beale Avenue.  

ONYA LEWIS, 31

Altoona police allege it was Lewis’ boyfriend, Isiah “Zay” Payne who shot Washington and Jackson-Stevenson before making off with a stash of crack cocaine and money. 

Oyna and Lewis were arrested in July in Delaware, where investigators say they were hiding out after the double-murder. Lewis had been charged with felony aggravated assault, robbery and a long list of other charges, but on Thursday police added second-degree murder to the case. 

Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones arraigned Lewis this morning and bail was denied.

