Hundreds of free meals given out all month long for Ramadan

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new cafe in Centre County is helping to feed hundreds of people in the community, for free.

Cafe Alina opened its doors in the middle of the pandemic.

While it can’t serve customers the way they wanted to, they’re giving the community a taste of whats to come by joining the Islamic Society of Central Pennsylvania during Ramadan — a religious holiday where Muslims fast from dawn till dusk, donate to their community, and volunteer.

Yesterday, Cafe Alina gave away more than 100 free meals to anyone in need.

“Doing something like this, first of all, it feels like a huge honor, number one,” said Afsheen Mirza, Owner of Cafe Alina. “It’s a huge blessing and it’s something that I think meshed 100% with what Cafe Alina is all about.”

This was Cafe Alina’s third time this month giving away free meals.

The Islamic Society of Central Pennsylvania is partnering with various organizations and restaurants to give free meals every day during Ramadan. The food was sponsored by Penn State Pakistani Students and Professionals. The organization says it chose Cafe Alina to help prepare the meal to support and welcome the new Pakistani cafe to the community.