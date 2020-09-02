New casino in the works for Centre County

Dealers carry out a game of roulette at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. on June 18, 2019. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, Atlantic City’s top casino, the Borgata, accuses Ocean Casino Resort of poaching its top marketing executives, including one with a cell phone containing priceless information on the Borgata’s top customers, who spend $1.5 million to $4 million per visit. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Operator Ira Lubert was awarded to select an area location for a Category 4 casino in an auction.

The auction conducted prior to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s public meeting, saw Mr. Lubert bid an amount of $10,000,101, one of two bids received in Wednesday’s auction, which secured him a location for placement of a Category 4 casino in a 15-mile radius area with a center point in Unionville Borough in Centre County.

In 2019, there were talks of a casino going in at the Nittany Mall. However, no existing casino owners were interested at the time.

Lubert is required to pay the bid price to the Commonwealth within two business days and then has up to six months to submit an application for the Category 4 Slot Machine License.

The application will contain the exact location of the proposed Category 4 casino, as well as detailed plans and information concerning the proposed building plan, amenities, employment projections, and other related information.

Category 4 casinos are permitted to operate between 300 and 750 slot machines as well as up to 30 table games for an additional fee of $2.5 million with the capability of adding an additional 10 table games after its first year of operation.

At this time, no specific location has been announced for the Centre County casino.