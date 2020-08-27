New car horn changes volume, tone of honks to better protect folks on the road

(WTAJ) — When is the last time you used your car horn or had a car honk at you?

A local business man is trying to make the road safer by changing the way drivers use their horns to communicate.

“You hear a honk here. You hear a honk there. What’s that mean? No one knows,” Meerya CEO and Founder Ankit Patel said.

He added surveyed drivers shy away from using their horns because they’re viewed by many as a form of aggressive driving.

“I don’t want my horn to always be this loud, obnoxious tool. I would prefer if i can somehow control that volume, and we’re giving them that control,” he said.

The smart horn installs into any 12-volt car and adjusts the horns tone and volume depending on your speed, like fading intervals at a slower speed or a high, more urgent volume when driving on a highway.

And if your car has braking or collision sensors, the integrated horn will automatically sound.

“Think about having to swerve out of the way, take your hand off of the wheel and then use your horn. You’re losing a second to two seconds at least by doing that,” Patel said.

Patel said honks are the main form of communication between drivers, and smart horn gives them a wider vocabulary to use on the road.

Smart horn is still in the testing phase to make sure it works for folks from Pittsburgh to Central PA.

When it does hit the market, Patel said it will cost just under $40 with a two year warranty.