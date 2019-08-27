New business gives mothers glimpse of baby before birth

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new business in Clearfield County provides pregnant mothers with elective prenatal ultrasounds.

Megan Byham opened Growing Joy Imaging in DuBois at the beginning of August.

The business is part of a demand from expecting mothers to have a more personalized ultrasound experience.

“People want to have a different experience and bring their family members, so I just saw that we didn’t have it here and I just wanted to give that opportunity to people to have that bonding experience,” Byham said.

The 3D, 4D and 5D imaging can show the baby’s features by around 24 to 28 weeks.

“3D is for three dimensional, and that’s where you’re going to see the baby’s cheeks and 4D is in motion, so it’s like a video that you’re watching. The 5D add sort of like a filter and you can adjust the light source,” Byham said.

Byham also offers 2D ultrasounds starting at eight weeks. At this time a heartbeat can be recorded.

An early gender reveal is available at 15 weeks.

The cost ranges from $65 up to $250 dollars, depending on the stage of pregnancy and services selected, but it’s a view these moms consider priceless.

“I think it was just a surprise just how detailed the pictures really are because the 2D ultrasounds you get the silhouette of the baby, you don’t get the actual facial features,” expecting mother Sierra Juliette said.

Growing Joy Imaging will also have DNA gender testing that predicts gender at eight weeks.

While Byham is a registered ultrasound technologist, these do not replace diagnostic ultrasounds, but if Byham does detect any abnormalities, she will alert the mother’s doctor.

