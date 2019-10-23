New ‘buddy bag’ helps K9 officers in case of emergency

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When a police officer is injured on scene, they call for help and immediately get medical attention. But what happens if those officers who can’t speak get hurt?

It’s been two months now since K9 Officer Getro joined the Tyrone Police Department, and now, thanks to a donation, his handler, Officer Traci Winters, can get whatever the dog needs from the new “Buddy Bag”, which is made by the K9 Defender Fund.

“As we carry tourniquets and first aid equipment on us and in our patrol cars, it’s important to have that available for K9 Getro, if he gets hurt,” she said.

Winters said having the K9 emergency equipment with her can save precious time for Getro.

Some things it includes are eye solution and two doses of Narcan, along with bandages.

“If we get hurt, we can walk to our first aid box at the station or get something out of the car. If he does, he can’t really speak, so that’s something I need to have more readily available with me to address any injuries he might get,” she said.

Also important for K9 Getro is special adjustments for the police car, making sure he’s always safe inside if Officer Winters is not there with him.

“If it gets too hot in the car, the back windows will come down. There’s a fan that will kick on to ventilate the back area where he is, and the light bar will come on to notify us visually what’s going on,” she said.

Winters said it’s important for folks to remember that Getro isn’t just a dog.

“Well, K9 Getro is the same thing as a police officer. He just has four legs.” Officer Traci Winters

In December, Getro will also be measured for his bullet proof vest. Officers said they’re waiting until he is 16 months old to make sure it will fit during his years of service.