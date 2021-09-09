PennDOT: New bridge open for traffic in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that a newly constructed bridge in Clearfield County is now open for drivers.

The new bridge spans Campbell Run on Marron Road between Route 729 and Irvona Road in Ferguson Township. All detours around the bridge have been removed following the opening.

PennDOT and contractor Jay Fulkroad & Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville worked on replacing the old bridge with a new box culvert beginning in mid-August. PennDOT reportedly excavated, demolished the old bridge, placed the new box culvert, and back-fill. The contractor paved the roadway approaches and installed guide rails.

PennDOT says an average of 400 vehicles cross the bridge on a daily basis. Additional information can be found by visiting penndot.gov.