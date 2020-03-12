New brewery owners hoping to bring community together

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first brewery in Huntingdon County is set to open this weekend.

At Juniata Brewing Company, the owners said it’s not just about the beer. It’s about bringing something to the community that’s never been there before.

“I’ve seen what breweries have been able to do in other places, like Chambersburg, Bedford. It’s a place where people can come together, be a touchstone,” co-owner Sean Steeg said.

Steeg serves on the Huntingdon Borough Council. He said he heard from community members that there was something missing from the area, a locally-owned brewery.

“The mantra is be the change you want to see in the world, so if you want this, you have to actually figure out how to make a plan for it,” he said.

He teamed up with David Welsch, a Juniata College grad who had experience brewing his owner beer, creating Juniata Brewing Company, located on Susquehanna Avenue.

As local business owners, they want to work with other small shops to make their beers unique, like the standing stone stout.

“It’s going to have coffee from Standing Stone Coffee Company just down the street, and their Brazil coffee has been added to the mix, and it’s going to have that nice coffee aroma,” Steeg said.

Their goal at the brew-house is to make the community stronger one pour at a time.

“The people are the product in that case. It’s trying to build that community together, try and build that sense of ownership, and when you understand eachother and the things around you, that’s how you do that,” Steeg said.

Their grand opening celebration is Saturday, March 14, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. The owners said everybody is invited to give it a try.