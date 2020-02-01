New brewery brings in more business to Ridgway

RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Brew Bank Brewing Company is now open for business on Main Street in Ridgway.

The Brew Bank announced its soft opening Friday morning and was crowded with customers throughout the day.

The brewery is in the former Elk County National Bank building, which sat vacant for years.

“This building was just dilapidated,” customer Leslie Wolfe said. “We saw when it went up for sale, we hoped someone’s buying it. When we saw someone bought it, we said ‘oh that’s so great, I hope someone’s doing something great with it.’ We’ve been following it ever since.”

Along with the brewery, the second floor is the Sleepy Man Hotel, which operates as an Airbnb.

Tim Leathers, owner of Clarion River Trading Company, said the brewery will also help other businesses by bringing in more out of town customers.

“I will see probably a 10 to 20% increase in customers,” Leathers said. “This happens when you get a great eatery or a great place to stay in a small town.”

Many now credit the Brew Bank for the sudden revitalization in downtown Ridgway.

Several new businesses have been filling empty store fronts over the past two years.

“Also the iconic Bogert Hotel from the 1890s is being restored by a man in New York City that hopes to be up and running in about a year,” Leathers said.

“Ridgway is going through a renaissance,” Wolfe said. “People need to come visit.”

The brewery plans to be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.