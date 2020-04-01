New Blair County District Attorney is officially sworn in

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — April 1, 2020 marks the end of Blair County District Attorney Rich Consiglio’s time in his long-time position when Blair County First Assistant Peter Jon Weeks was sworn in to take the position.

Weeks was sworn in Wednesday morning by Blair County President Judge Elizabeth Doyle as the new Blair County District Attorney. Attorney Consiglio will continue as a special prosecutor with Blair County specifically to continue his prosecution of the Paul Aaron Ross capital homicide case.

District Attorney Weeks has served as a specially assigned drug prosecutor from 2007-2017 where he prosecuted drug related offenses including crimes of violence. He has served as First Assistant under Consiglio since 2018 whie prosecuting a wide range of cases inlcuding drug offfenses, child abuse cases, sexual assault cases, human trafficking, and homicide.

District Attorney Weeks has received numerous awards for his dedicated service, including being a multiple recipient of the Operation Our Town Law Enforcement Award.

I am honored to be able to serve Blair County in the role of District Attorney and am grateful to Attorney Consiglio, Judge Bernard, and Judge Kagarise for mentoring me and preparing me for these responsibilities. I look forward to the challenges ahead and, under my leadership, the District Attorney’s Office will continue fighting for justice for victims and the citizens of Blair County. Peter Weeks, Blair County District Attorney

Weeks also announced Wednesday morning that current Assistant District Attorney Nichole Smith will be promoted to serve as his First Assistant. Smith has been with the Blair County District Attorney’s office since January 2018