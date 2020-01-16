New Bistro in Bedford Bringing ‘French Flare’ to Central PA

You may have noticed that more and more storefronts in downtown Bedford are being filled – which is a sign that the local economy is being boosted. That’s what co-owner of Evoke Bistro, Corey Black is saying is all part of the ‘home-comers movement’ a term he uses to describe people that have moved away, and are now returning to Bedford and starting their own business. Corey includes himself in this movement as he left his corporate job in Washington D.C. to start his own restaurant in his hometown of Bedford. That’s when Evoke Bistro was born. Evoke Bistro has only been open for about two months, and is integrating french cuisine on their menu.

Our Morgan Koziar was live at the new bistro getting a taste of some of their menu items. She spoke with the executive chef, Spencer Jacobs about some of the flavors and items that can be found on the menu. She tried the pork belly eggs Benedict which is made from locally sourced pork. Spencer says they try to pull from local vendors whenever possible.

Evoke Bistro is also available to host events, and caters to those events accordingly. Morgan got to sample the Belgium Waffle bar, which is a popular addition to the events that are hosted at Evoke. Cheyanne Claar says that Evoke provides a venue for people to utilize, and it really provides a sense of community as everyone can use it.

Evoke Bistro is located at 113 South Richard St. in Bedford. You can check out their hours and menu by calling (814) 977-0213 or visiting their Facebook Page here.