New bill for broadband in Pa. gets unanimous bipartisan support

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house bill that would reflect bipartisan agreement to improve broadband across underserved areas of Pennsylvania got unanimous agreement through the House of Representatives.

The legislation, House Bill 2071, sponsored by Rep. Martin Causer (R-McKean/Cameron/Potter), adopts an amendment that reflects a bipartisan agreement on legislation to improve broadband deployment across unserved and underserved areas of Pennsylvania.

The legislation would create the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, which would act as the single point of contact for funding, promotion and development of broadband and related infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas of Pennsylvania.

On advancement of the agreement, Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) made the following statement:

“Increasing access to broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of Pennsylvania is a universal concern in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid and massive move to internet services for work, education, medical care and basic social activity has only underscored the need for greater broadband access across the Commonwealth.”

“I am proud of the work put into this agreement by both sides of the aisle, in coordination with the Wolf administration, to move the effort forward for the future benefit of Pennsylvanians living in areas without sufficient access to critically needed broadband services,” Bennninghoff continued.

House Bill 2071 is set to be voted on final passage in the House when the chamber returns to session on Dec. 13, 2021.