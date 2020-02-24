New ‘Bike Fest’ to replace cancelled ‘Dirt Fest’ at Raystown Lake

RAYSTOWN LAKE, HUNTINGDON CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — Many riders were upset to hear that the Dirt Fest was cancelled for 2020, but Friends of Raystown Lake jumped in to replace it with Bike Fest.

Friends of Raystown Lake say they’re excited to pick up the torch from Dirt Fest Pennsylvania and launch the 1st ever Raystown Bike Fest.

“Same great place, same great people, just a different name,” they said in a release.

Dirt Fest PA has been a big fundraiser to the Allegrippis Trails and a way to bring the mountain biking community together and the main focus of Bike Fest will be the fundraising for the trail network.

Friends of Raystown Lake give out vouchers to those who already pre-registered for Dirt Fest PA 2020, good for their purchased pass and camping accommodations.

Event registration can still be found at www.bikereg.com/raystown-bike-fest

The new Bike Fest will take place on May 15-17, 2020.