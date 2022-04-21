CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A new warehouse facility is coming to Bellefonte, bringing in about 700 new jobs.

“The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” will have over 300 day and night shifts available as they look to hire nearly 700 employees. The new warehouse, which is located on Penn Tech Drive in Benner Township, was represented by Langan engineer and SunCap Property Group at the commissioner’s meeting.

The warehouse itself will be 1,080,290 square feet with 900 parking spots available.

The owner of the facility is currently confidential and will be revealed in a few months.