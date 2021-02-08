New baking program to start at Altoona vocational school

Altoona, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center (GACTC) is adding another course offering for its students.

According to a release, the new “Baking and Pastry Arts” program is geared toward preparing both high school and adult students for a career as a baker, pastry chef or commercial baker.

Dean of Students at the GACTC Shawn Cerully said baking is covered as part of their Culinary Arts program, but more students are wanting to specializing in the area. She also noted that more jobs are becoming available in that field at places such as hotels, restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores and baking manufacturing companies.

“Creating a Baking and Pastry Arts program is a great move for us,” Cerully said. “The GACTC is always working to develop new programs in response to students interests and the needs of the local economy.”

The course will be taught by Chef Pamela Kenawell, an alumnus of the GACTC who has been teaching Culinary Arts with an emphasis on Baking and Pastry for eight years.

“I’m thrilled to be able to expand this course and to teach more specific baking and pastry skills to our students,” Kenawell said. “The baking and pastry industry continues to grow in our region, and I know our students are excited to be a part of it.”

Students in the new program will have the opportunity to earn industry certifications such as OSHA 10, ServSafe Food Handler Certification, ServSafe Allergens and ServSafe Workplace.

The GACTC also offers more than 27 other programs, and they are now enrolling high school and adult students for the 2021-22 school year.

To learn more, call 941-TECH or visit their website.