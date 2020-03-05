New Bakery with Polish Flare Coming to Blair County

A new traditional bakery with a polish flare called “the piekarnia bakery” is set to open in Newry this Saturday. The bakery will have traditional baked goods and feature some polish staples like

‘pączki,’ a polish style doughnut. Items like coffee, tea, muffins, pies, cupcakes, danishes, and even healthier options like fresh fruit and parfaits.

Our Morgan Koziar was out live at the bakery and even tried her hand at making the pączki. Owner, Kelly Mellott says she can make pączki in her sleep. She fills the pastries with Bavarian cream, and jelly.

The bakery also features Polish pottery and has many items available. Kelly says no two pieces are alike, “they’re all very unique.”

Sisters Shelly Hall and Kelly Mellott decided to start the adventure of starting the bakery together. The girls’ grandmother inspired them to start the business together. Many of the recipes that are used in each of the products were passed down from their grandmother.

The sisters say they couldn’t have started the bakery if it weren’t for their family. They say the entire process has involved all hands on deck.

The grand opening for the bakery is this Saturday on March 7th starting at 7 a.m. The Piekarnia Bakery is located at 16310 Ste 1 Dunnings Highway in Newry.