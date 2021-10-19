New AT&T cell sites built in Cambria, Clearfield, Somerset counties

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Facebook says it’s going all in to block the spread of bogus vaccine claims. In practice, that means the social network plans to ban a new bunch of false claims in addition to the old bunch of false claims about vaccines or COVID-19 that it has already banned. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(WTAJ) — AT&T announced that the company has built five new cell sites in Cambria, Clearfield, Somerset and Indiana counties.

The new cell sites will enhance the region’s mobile broadband coverage and will help give residents and first responders on FirstNet more reliable wireless service, the company said in a press release.

Built by AT&T, FirstNet is a network that provides public safety agencies with a dedicated network and capacity with unique benefits. The advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, law enforcement save lives and protect communities, the company said.

The new cell sites coverage areas can be found below:

Cambria- Johnstown around Central Ave, Franklin Street and SR-756.

Clearfield- The town of Grampian and along SR-219, a second site will provide coverage to the town of Luthersburg as well as cover Routes 322 and 219.

Somerset- Rockwood and New Centerville and along SR-281.

Indiana- Town of Gipsy and along SR-286 and Gipsy Road.

The new sites will help area residents and visitors get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play, company officials said.

“At AT&T, we`re continuing to invest in our network to make connections easier for residents, visitors, businesses and first responders,” said David Kerr, president, AT&T Pennsylvania.