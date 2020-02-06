New art studio encourages community to try something new

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new art studio in Altoona is open to anyone who wants to get their hands dirty and try something new.

The Art Farm offers classes from painting to sewing, even wood burning.

The studio is at 3961 6th Avenue, an area going through revitalization.

The owner, Heather Laird, said her goal is to make the area beautiful again, like it was in the 1850s.

“These buildings have so much potential and this space is what made me want to own a studio actually, driving past here I’m like and I felt it in my heart and I was like I wanna own an art studio there,” she said.

Laird also said she loves encouraging people who might think art isn’t for them.

“They literally will come in and be like, “Oh I can’t make that.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, you can. I’m gonna teach you,’ and then their faces are priceless, and they’re so proud of what they made, and it feels so good,” she said.

Anyone with questions about classes and scheduling a time to come in can message Heather through The Art Farm PA Facebook page.