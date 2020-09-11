New archery range in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you ever wanted to try your hand at archery, a new venue in our area has the perfect set-up for you.

Check out the Juniata Trading Company’s, Archery Center.

They just cut the ribbon for their opening Friday and now they’re offering fun ways to hone in on your skills. They offer an indoor range and a “Techno-hunt” where you can practice through a virtual experience.

The co-owner of the range encourages visitors to give any bow a try before you buy.

“One of our philosophies is try it before you buy. That’s the reason for the range. You can come in, our techs will set up a bow for you, get the experience of shooting that bow before you buy it. Blaine Smith – General Manager & Co-Owner

Even if you’re not a hunter and want to pick up archery as a hobby, you’re still invited to visit the shop.

The shop’s grand opening was celebrated in part as a part of the “Bedford county outdoors” initiative.