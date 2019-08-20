New app promotes bringing neighbors together

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An app that promotes bringing communities and neighbors together continues to grow in the area. It’s called Nextdoor, and Hollidaysburg in Blair County was just added to the list of areas covered.

This app is similar to others out there and social media platforms, but the company’s verification process and security measures make Nextdoor safer and more private for neighbors to share what’s happening around them.

“You go on, you download the app. it’s very simple, easy,” Bake Shop Bakes’ Darlene Carter said.

To sign up, use your address and phone number to verify you live in the community you want to connect with. Then, you can check off different categories and topics you want to see in your news feed.

Once you’re ready to go, you can buy and sell items, post a picture of your lost dog, or let people know what event is going on next weekend.

“It seems very inviting. A lot of people are very welcoming on the page. They express their concerns. They talk about different events that are coming up or lost animals…It feels more community wide, like a, people are watching out for you, you know, everybody has your back,” Carter added.

The company also shares tips and guidelines for stay safe on and off the app, such as never paying anyone you haven’t met in person — and reporting any malicious activity you see.

“It really just brings the community together and you know it feels safe and inviting,” Carter said.

While not too many people knew about Nextdoor, residents said they were interested because they love having a way to stay informed about what going on in their neighborhoods.