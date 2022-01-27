New Altoona High School wrestling mat bears name of teammate killed in 2020

Devon Pfirsching was a wrestler and would have been a senior this year at Altoona High School, but he was shot and killed in 2020 when three teens tried to rob him.

As Senior Night was approaching for the wrestling team, they wanted to honor his legacy. Devon’s friend Will Young and his father Bill then came up with the idea to dedicate a new mat that would feature his name on it.

“One night I was sitting here watching a wrestling match and I saw one mat that said In Memory Of Dick Logan, a longtime wrestler and supporter of Altoona,” said Bill Young. “And I thought this would be a really nice way to remember Devon. He loved wrestling and he would have been a senior tonight.”

Devon meant a lot to his teammates and they wanted to find a way to make sure he was with them on Senior Night.

“Devon was the type of kid that was loved by anyone that he ever talked to or got to know him,” said Will Young. “He was kindhearted, adventurous, friendly, and super family oriented. A kid that you were proud to have as your friend.”

Will had been wrestling with Devon since they were in Junior High and when deciding how to honor Devon, he thought of his passion for wrestling.

“I think it’s awesome to be able to memorialize him in a way, you see here with the mat,” Will said. “Obviously, there’s other memorials and stuff with him, but I think this is really special because of his passion that he had for this sport and for a way for it to live on throughout the high school.”

With Devon’s name on the mat, the Mountain Lions dominated Juniata High School in a dual meet to send Devon out with a win.