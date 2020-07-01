New Altoona business opens its doors

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new business was welcomed to the Altoona community on Wednesday with a Grand Opening.

C&J’s Cabinet Company, a family owned home improvement and design business, opened its doors earlier this morning, with dishes of catered food to show off the store’s focus on kitchens.

Owners Chris and Jennifer Cook say that it has been a long time dream of theirs to open an interior design business, and while they were ready to launch in March, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process until now.

According to the Cooks, the ultimate goal of their business is to create beautiful, functional spaces to be at the center point of the home where families can gather in.

“Whenever we’re designing, whether it’s the floor or the counter tops, or cabinets or [the] kitchen itself, it’s really about a place you can make memories and a place that’s going to work for your family,” said Jennifer, “and that’s what were going to do here for people.”

The business is at 713 North 4th Avenue in Altoona.