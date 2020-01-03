New 2020 laws: Purple paint reinforces hunting property lines

(WTAJ) — Starting on Saturday, Game Wardens will be enforcing the new purple paint law.

It allows land owners to put a stripe of purple paint on trees to mark their property, so that hunters don’t trespass.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the purple paint law will save land owners money and time, and even in bad weather conditions, the paint will be more durable and reliable than previously posted signs.

Jeffrey Mock, Land Management Supervisor of the Southcentral region, said land owners used to nail the posted signs on trees, which could leave behind unwanted damage.

“You have allowed an avenue for different pathogens, as well as insects to access the tree, and you’ve damaged the value of the tree,” he said.

Mock added in the past, some hunters have removed signs and continued onto the private land, but the new law changes that.

“You can’t do that with purple paint. You can’t pull it off. It is there. It is not going anywhere, so it is going to be more durable,” he said.

The stripe must be 8 inches long, one inch wide, and 3 to 5 feet from the ground so hunters can see it when approaching the property.

The law also elevates trespassing to a primary game violation, which could mean higher fines and possible jail time for repeat offenders.

“That single purple strip will carry the same legal weight as a posted sign…It is the hunter’s responsibility to a.) know where they are and b.) ensure they have permission and a legal right to be where they are,” Mock said.

While there is no specific shade of purple needed for the new law, Mock recommended using a quality paint. Several companies do make paint for this purpose.