Never forgotten: POW-MIA Freedom Car dedicates upcoming race to Johnstown hero

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The POW-MIA freedom car will make its appearance at the Jennerstown Speedway in Somerset this weekend to remember a local hero of the Vietnam War.

The POW-MIA Freedom Car from Mooresville, North Carolina, promotes public awareness and educates future generations of Prisoners of War, Missing in Action (POW-MIA), according to its website.

This weekend, Aug. 6 through 7, the team will dedicate their race to a local hero, 67-year-old Kenneth Doyle Scaife. He was declared MIA Jan. 3, 1973, during the Vietnam War. Scaife was a Seaman Apprentice in the Navy from Johnstown.

The driver of this upcoming race will be Jerick Johnson.

In addition to the race, the Freedom Car will be parked in front of the Somerset VFW this Thursday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m., according to the Somerset Borough Police Department.

“Through the use of racing mediums, we aspire to become the single largest program in the country to keep the POW-MIA issue in the forefront of our fellow Americans,” the website said. “To help connect the past, present and future Veterans and keep them from being left behind should they become POW-MIA.”

The team wishes to remind the nation of the obligation it has to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today and ensure today’s warriors that their government will never forget, the website adds.

For more information on the POW-MIA Freedom Car, head to the website or visit the Facebook page.