ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wise Guys Pizza, who we recently talked to about their ‘Scarface’ mural, which the City of Altoona voted they could keep, is giving free slices to first responders in honor of 9/11

Posted on their facebook, the free slice has no purchase necessary. It’s just Wise Guys thanking first responders by saying ” Thank you always for keeping us safe and alive “

Let’s Take a Moment of Silence to Honor The Lives that we’re Lost on this Day 18years ago……To Honor Our First… Posted by Wise Guys Pizza on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Wise Guys can be found at:

1211 11th Street, Altoona, PA