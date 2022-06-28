JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education visited Penn Highlands Community College to talk about the impact of Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed $200 million Nellie Bly Scholarship Program.

Wolf hopes to offer scholarships to students who attend either a community college or PA State System of Higher Education institution through the program. It would prioritize students pursuing degrees with high-workforce needs such as teachers, mental health counselors, school nurses and psychologists.

“As a product of community college education myself, I know that Pennsylvania’s community colleges offer students a high-quality education at an affordable price,” Pennsylvania Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty said. “However, we also know that across the nation, young people are entering the workforce with unmanageable student debt. The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program would make higher education more accessible and affordable to more students, helping them pursue their interests and begin a meaningful career without undue financial burden upon graduation.”

The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program is proposed to be funded by both the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund. It was proposed in Wolf’s 2020-21 budget and reintroduced in his 2021-22 and 2022-23 budget proposals with hopes to help students earn degrees with little to no student debt.

Nellie Bly, whose real name was Elizabeth Cochran, was an American journalist born in 1864 in Armstrong County who pioneered investigative journalism in addition to being the first female journalist. She began her education locally at State Normal School in Indiana, Pennsylvania – which is now known as the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. However, she had to drop out due to a lack of funds.

Bly went undercover as a patient at the New York City mental health asylum in 1887 and exposed its horrible conditions in the New York World, according to womenshistory.org. She is also known for her journey around the world where she attempted to turn the fictional “Around the World in Eighty Days” into a fact. She was also known for her reporting of World War I from Europe.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Click here for more information on the impact Bly had in history.