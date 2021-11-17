Nehemiah Project to serve up free dine-in Thanksgiving dinner

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free dine-in Thanksgiving dinner will be served to the public by The Nehemiah Project Nov. 24.

The dinner will be held at their location at The Wright Place for Kids, 1809 11th Street, Altoona. It’ll take place November 24, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The Nehemiah Project will be serving a free dine-in Thanksgiving dinner from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24 at The Wright Place for Kids, 1809 11th St., Altoona.

The Project will have a traditional holiday meal with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, macaroni and cheese, vegetable medley and cranberry sauce. They even have your choice of apple or pumpkin pie for dessert. Coffee, tea, water and juice drinks will also be served.

The Nehemiah Project noted that drive-thru lunch will not be distributed on Nov. 24.