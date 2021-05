BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Nehemiah Project is giving away free meals as well as other grocery items in Altoona tomorrow, May 5.

They’re offering a free pasta meal while also giving away several grocery items, according to their Facebook page. Freezer items will also be included.

The event is located at 1809 11th Street in Altoona, and it takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

They said it is a drive-thru service, and it’s first come, first serve.