ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Nehemiah Project in Altoona has been giving free meals away to families in need but will be making some changes to their distribution days.

Starting on Monday, the project will switch their meal distribution time from 11:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

This change only applies for their location at the Wright Place for Kids building and all other distribution spots will remain the same.