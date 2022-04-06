EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local bar and grill became victims of a burglary that saw nearly $6,000 in scratch-off tickets stolen as well as their Skills machine being damaged, state police report.

The Blue Goose Inn, on Blue Goose Road in Ebensburg, was broken into April 2 at around 3 a.m. The unknown actor allegedly spent less than 40 minutes in the building but was able to steal the cash register key and $150 in quarters along with $5,839 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets.

They also damaged a wooden PA Skills game causing another $1,000 in damage.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone that may have information to contact state police out of Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.